Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Athletics – Men’s 1500m – Final – Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – August 7, 2021. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Athletics – Men’s 1500m – Final – Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – August 7, 2021. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

August 7, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won gold in the men’s 1,500 metres final at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya took silver and Josh Kerr of Britain grabbed bronze.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed)

