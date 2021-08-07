https://www.oann.com/australias-new-south-wales-reports-262-covid-19-cases/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=australias-new-south-wales-reports-262-covid-19-cases

August 8, 2021

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales reported 262 COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down from the pandemic high of 319 cases seen on Saturday.

Neighbouring Victoria reported 11 new locally acquired coronavirus cases, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week to rein in the highly infectious Delta variant. [L8N2PE0VK]

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

