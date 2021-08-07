https://thelibertyloft.com/back-to-reeducation-camp-season-do-you-know-who-will-be-indoctrinating-your-children/

Charlotte, NC — “I don’t mean to be inflammatory, but it’s as if government schooling made people dumber, not brighter; made families weaker, not stronger; ruined formal religion with its hard-sell exclusion of God; set the class structure in stone by dividing children into classes and setting them against one another; and has been midwife to an alarming concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a fraction of the national community,” wrote John Taylor Gatto in 2000.

Gatto had firsthand experience to make such a claim. He was a government school teacher for three decades. He was named the New York City Teacher of the Year three consecutive years (1989-1991) and the New York state Teacher of the Year in 1991, and he retired with an op-ed to The Wall Street Journal in 1991 entitled “I Quit, I Think.” Accepting the 1990 NYC Teacher of the Year award, Gatto’s acceptance speech was a thorough dismantling of America’s government-controlled indoctrination system.

While many teachers, like Gatto, enter the profession desiring to educate kids, the reality is that every single one of them is trained to fail, which also bleeds over into many private schools since they are choosing from the same pool of teacher applicants. The government controls the certification of teachers which churns out cogs for a machine rather than free thinkers looking to educate the next generation of citizens.

So, it’s August. It’s “Back to School” season. If you’ve chosen to send your children to the government-run re-education camps, you should know the worldview that guides the teachers. Certainly, many are well intentioned and desire to be individuals guided by a different worldview, they’ve been full immersed in the collectivist mindsight through their training and their unions, like America’s largest education union the National Education Association (NEA).

So, consider the following a bit of a primer to know that worldview based on the NEA in its own words over the decades.

We’ll start with Paul Haubner, a former NEA specialist, who said: “The schools cannot allow parents to influence the kind of values-education their children receive in school; that is what is wrong with those who say there is a universal system of values. Our goals are incompatible with theirs. We must change their values.”

In 1903, John D. Rockefeller helped fund the NEA and said: “I don’t want a nation of thinkers. I want a nation of workers.”

In the 1930s, honorary NEA president John Dewey wrote the Humanist Manifesto in which he advocated the end of Christianity and the formation of “a new world religion.” At the NEA’s annual meeting in 1934, Willard Givens said that free markets “must be completely destroyed and all of us, including the ‘owners,’ must be subjected to a large degree of social control.” He added that “an equitable distribution of income will be sought” and that “the major function of the school is the social orientation of the individual.” At the 1938 NEA convention, Goodwin Watson said teachers need “to indoctrinate children to overthrow ‘conservative reactionaries.’”

In 1947, the NEA’s Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development yearbook stated: “Far too many people in America, both in and out of education, look upon the elementary school as a place to learn reading, writing and arithmetic.” The NEA Journal that year stated teachers should “teach those attitudes which will result ultimately in the creation of a world citizenship and world government.”

In 1961, the NEA’s Commission on Professional Rights and Responsibilities said members should “gather information about various individuals and groups who criticize or oppose education, and make resumes of their activities.” In its 1967 Journal, the NEA stated it will decide who will “be admitted to the profession, and depending on his behavior and ability whether he should stay in the profession.” In 1968, the NEA’s president Elizabeth Koontz said teachers should “organize, agitate, and strike” and the “NEA has a multi-faceted program already directed toward the urban school problem, embracing every phase, from the Head start Program to sensitivity training for adults — both teachers and parents.” In 1969, the NEA’s publication, Today’s Education, stated “educators will assume a formal responsibility for children when they reach the age of two,” and “schools will become clinics whose purpose is to provide individualized, psychosocial treatment for the student, and teachers must become psychosocial therapists.”

In 1971, NEA member John Lloyd called Saul Alinski’s book “Rules for Radicals,” which was dedicated to Lucifer, the NEA’s “bible” because Alinski “knows that all values are relative.” In 1972, the NEA’s president Catherine Barrett said: “We are the biggest potential political fighting force in this country and we are determined to control the direction of American education.” In the NEA’s Saturday Review of Education in 1973, Gloria Steinem wrote: “By the year 2000 we will, I hope, raise our children to believe in human potential, not God.” In the same edition the NEA president Catherine Barrett wrote: “More than a dispenser of information, the teacher will be a conveyor of values, a philosopher …. We will be agents of change.”

In the 1983-84 edition of Today’s Education, it states: “The National Education Association believes that communications between certified personnel and students must be legally privileged. It urges its affiliates to aid in seeking legislation that provides this privilege and protects both educators and students.”

In 2011, NEA spokesman Diane Schneider told a United Nation’s panel that the family and religion work against the goals of the NEA. She added: “Oral sex, masturbation and orgasms need to be taught in education. The only way to combat heterosexism and gender conformity is comprehensive sex education. Gender identity expression and sexual orientation are a spectrum and those opposed to homosexuality are stuck in a binary box that religion and family create.”

At the 2019 NEA convention, approved resolutions included one stating “NEA vigorously opposes all attacks on the right to choose and stands on the fundamental right to abortion under Roe v. Wade,” one blaming the U.S. government for the “destabilization of Central American countries,” support for gay education starting in kindergarten, support for Black Lives Matter (BLM) and accusing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency of “human rights violations” and operating “concentration camps,” support for “white fragility” as well as “social, gender, LGBTQIA, and racial justice” training as well as racial discrimination in hiring practices. In contrast, it opposed a resolution stating it would “rededicate itself to the pursuit of increased student learning in every public school in America by putting a renewed emphasis on quality education. NEA will make student learning the priority of the Association.”

Lily García, the 2019 NEA president, said “political action” is “the essence” of the NEA and “we will use our collective power to listen and learn and teach and reach and engage and organize.”

This year, the NEA pledged support for Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Project, BLM, the Zinn Education Project and making George Floyd’s birthday (Oct. 14) a “national day of action to teach lessons about structural racism and oppression.”

