https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610ee640bbafd42ff5892790
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff was found dead at his home on Thursday, according to the department….
A legal team in the Midwest that dedicates itself to pursue pro-freedom litigation – protecting Americans from unconstitutional actions, is assembling a campaign to push back against the imposition of…
18 RINO Senators voted on Saturday in favor of the Democrat Party’s infrastructure bill, something Democrats never allowed to reach President Trump’s desk. The RINOs gave Joe Biden a rare win at a tim…
Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang, has died…