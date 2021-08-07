https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-obama-waive-billions-sanctions-iranian-regime-like-2016/

What has been clear for years is that the Obama-Biden regime never wanted peace in the Middle East.

Obama’s efforts appear to be to only blow the entire region up. If this doesn’t happen in isolated clashes across the Middle East then Obama-Biden will see that it happens in one big Iranian atomic bomb.

We knew earlier this year that Obama-Biden was again negotiating with Iran.

A couple of days ago it was reported that the Obama-Biden regime is now waiving sanctions on Iranian oil and freeing up assets for the world’s number one terrorist nation. This is similar to what Obama-Biden did in 2016 before signing the nuclear deal with Iran.

The State Department is waiving sanctions on Iranian oil trade, allowing the Middle Eastern nation to access funds that were formerly frozen in South Korea and Japan. The decision, authorized by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will permit the “transfer of Iranian funds in restricted accounts to exporters in Japan and Republic of Korea,” according to ta statement delivered Tuesday to Congress. The waiver reads: “Allowing these funds to be used to repay exporters in these jurisdictions will make those entities whole with respect to the goods and services they exported to Iran, address a recurring irritant in important bilateral relationships, and decrease Iran’s foreign reserves.”

This is not America. We don’t give billions to nazis, communists, or terrorists.

