https://thehill.com/homenews/media/566884-bill-maher-says-cuomo-cant-stay-after-scandal-hes-no-donald-trump

HBO host Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherBill Maher mocks ‘woke’ attitude at Olympics Cleveland Indians name change to Guardians profoundly stupid, unnecessary The steady erosion of Trump-hate is a growing problem for Team Biden MORE condemned New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCNN’s Chris Cuomo taking birthday vacation as calls for brother’s resignation grow Photos of the Week: Rep. Cori Bush, Beirut clash and duck derby The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – Biden celebrates monstrous jobs report MORE (D) after numerous sexual harassment claims against Cuomo were detailed this week, arguing the embattled governor can’t stay in office.

The liberal comedian and commentator began his show “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday night by recapping “Day 4 of the Andrew Cuomo death watch.”

“The report came back. Yes, sleaze,” Maher said to laughter from the audience. “Democrats are dropping him like he’s made of gluten.”

Cuomo has faced mounting calls to resign since New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) released a report from an independent investigation finding that the governor sexually harassed multiple women, including some who worked for him.

One woman in the report, who was identified as “Executive Assistant #1,” has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s office, meaning he could face misdemeanor charges.

Some of the nation’s top Democrats, including President Biden Joe BidenFlorida Democratic Party chair slams DeSantis for state’s high COVID-19 cases Larry David, late-night talk hosts cut from Obama birthday guest list House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser MORE, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBiden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022 Photos of the Week: Rep. Cori Bush, Beirut clash and duck derby Pelosi defends warning from Maloney about losing House: ‘Always run scared’ MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerLawmakers must also serve as community organizers In praise of Susan Collins’ persistent bipartisanship The Senate should postpone vacation until it acts on voting rights MORE (D-N.Y.) have all called for Cuomo’s resignation.

Maher continued the conversation later in the episode with commentators Malcolm Nance and Ben Shapiro, asking his guests why Cuomo would not just leave on his own accord rather than waiting for impeachment proceedings to play out.

Shapiro responded by saying that Cuomo was taking “the Ralph Northam gamble,” referencing the Virginia governor’s scandal after photos of him wearing blackface at a party decades ago resurfaced.

Maher said he felt Cuomo’s situation was worse than Northam’s, asking “what’s worse, blackface at a party in 1980 — not cool — or actually sexually harassing women in 2021 and who work under you?”

Nance then said that Cuomo was “going full Trump,” adding, “You know when Joe Biden tells you to go, it’s time to go.”



Maher responded by saying that Cuomo should go, adding that he’s “not Donald Trump Donald TrumpAt least 20 types of gifts missing from State Department’s vault 2 Seattle police officers who illegally trespassed Capitol on Jan. 6 fired House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser MORE.”

“Because Donald Trump is a city cockroach and nothing can kill him. This guy is not, he should go,” Maher said.

