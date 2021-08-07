http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rpEm1HLOxKw/

HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher has urged embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign, saying the governor will be impeached if he doesn’t voluntarily step down. He also called the governor a “sleaze” and joked Anthony Weiner wants to go on a double date with him.

Bill Maher made the comments during Friday’s episode of Real Time, during which he re-capped the findings of New York Attorney General Letitia James (D). “Yes, the report came back. Yes, sleaze,” the comedian said. “Democrats are dropping him like he’s made of gluten.”

Watch below:

The attorney general report found Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of both federal and state law. In all, the investigation concluded Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, including nine current or former state employees.

Maher noted Andrew Cuomo has lost support from President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“No really, he has no friends now. Biden called on him to resign, Nancy Pelosi called on him to resign, Chuck Schumer, yes, called on him to resign, Anthony Weiner called him for a double date.”

During the panel portion of the show, Maher continued to express his exasperation with Cuomo.

“How is he still there? What does he think is gonna happen? Like, why would you stay at this moment?” Maher asked. “It’s been a whole week since the report came out. They’re going to impeach him if he doesn’t leave. Wouldn’t you rather go on your own accord? Wouldn’t you rather be, ‘You can’t fire me, I quit’ than get impeached in a week?”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

