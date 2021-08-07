https://www.oann.com/brazil-reports-43033-covid-cases-990-deaths-in-24-hours/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brazil-reports-43033-covid-cases-990-deaths-in-24-hours



FILE PHOTO: A health worker administers a dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a resident, during mass vaccination at the Ilha Grande island, one of the most famous tourist spots in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lucas Landau FILE PHOTO: A health worker administers a dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a resident, during mass vaccination at the Ilha Grande island, one of the most famous tourist spots in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

August 8, 2021

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil had 43,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 990 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 20,151,779, cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 562,752, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

