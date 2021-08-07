http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2kTJ19SJX1M/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that one of the reasons why New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) sexual misconduct continued for the length of time it did is because there was “a climate where there aren’t that many women at the top. So, it’s a male culture, and people are willing to look the other way.”

Brooks stated that Cuomo’s behavior continued for as long as it did due to, “One, power of intimidation, which is really strong. Two, a climate where there aren’t that many women at the top. So, it’s a male culture, and people are willing to look the other way. Third, Albany is a little isolated. And the governor has a lot of power to intimidate a lot of people throughout the community. And so — but the lesson of — and then just what we’ve learned, since MeToo is that it — well, it went on for 4,000 years. And so, the fact that it’s still dragging on in various places shouldn’t surprise us. It was the norm in a lot of offices around America and around the world for centuries and centuries.”

