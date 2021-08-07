https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/california-gop-not-endorsing-candidate-recall-election-gov-gavin-newsom?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The California GOP has decided not to endorse a candidate in the Sept. 14 recall election of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

During a virtual meeting, the decision was made with support from about 90% of delegates, just a day following two influential California Republicans, Harmeet Dhillon and Shawn Steel, reportedly encouraging the state party not to endorse a candidate, the Associated Press reported.

“The polls are showing that the recall is in a statistical tie, and we cannot afford to discourage voters who are passionate about a particular candidate, yet may not vote because their favored candidate didn’t receive the endorsement,” they said in an email obtained by the AP.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, former U.S. Congressman Doug Ose, former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, and state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley were the four Republican candidates who qualified for an endorsement, out of a total of 24 GOP contenders.

