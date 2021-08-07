https://noqreport.com/2021/08/07/cdc-director-changes-her-story-now-admits-covid-vaccines-dont-prevent-virus-transmission/

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has touted the COVID vaccines as a means to keep the public safe from the coronavirus. However, it turns out that the vaccines don’t even prevent transmission of the virus, throwing into question whether taking the vaccines is a matter of public health, rather than a matter of personal choice.

On Friday, Walensky made the admission to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the COVID vaccines, which are still under Emergency Use Authorization, don’t perform as well as advertised. “Our vaccines are working exceptionally well,” Walensky claimed. “They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death, they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.”

In March, Walensky had made a claim that vaccinated people almost never carry COVID, which turned out to be patently false. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” pic.twitter.com/9W1SHecSEm — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2021 “Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus,” she said. The CDC Director turned out to be entirely wrong.

In late July, Walensky touted COVID vaccine passports as a ‘path forward’ […]