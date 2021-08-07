https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/cindy-mccain-proud-helped-biden/

Cindy McCain, the widow of former Senator John McCain, told The View that she was “proud” she helped Biden “win” the 2020 election.

Despite a border crisis, rising inflation, and rising gas prices she said that she believes that Biden is a “good president” and is leading the country in the “right direction.”

“I felt like I was doing what was right for the country, and I still believe that today.”@cindymccain discusses crossing party lines to endorse Joe Biden for president and being his pick for ambassador to the U.N. Agencies for Food and Agriculture. https://t.co/kS1p3Jmn3v pic.twitter.com/Ve3BOTzn9O — The View (@TheView) August 6, 2021

Cindy McCain was rewarded for her endorsement.

TRENDING: Let Them Eat Cake: Obama Lied – Massive Party Tents Set Up on Martha Vineyard Compound in Advance of Lavish B-Day Bash on Saturday

Biden nominated her to be US ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

CNN reported:

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will nominate Cindy McCain as US ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, elevating a longtime friend and Republican ally to an administration post. If confirmed by the Senate, McCain — the widow of longtime Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, whose relationship with the President spanned decades — will represent the US in a specialized UN role focused on ending global hunger and expanding access to quality foods worldwide. “I am deeply honored and look forward the work ahead,” McCain wrote in a tweet.

Establishment cronyism all the way through.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

