CNN anchor and chief domestic correspondent Jim AcostaJames (Jim) AcostaArizona secretary of state to Trump before rally: ‘Take your loss and accept it and move on’ Two shot outside of popular restaurants in DC, police still searching for suspects Fauci: Smallpox wouldn’t have been eradicated with today’s ‘false information’ MORE on Saturday called out several GOP politicians who have pushed back on mandatory masking and COVID-19 vaccination, suggesting new coronavirus variants be named after them.

Acosta went after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisFlorida Democratic Party chair slams DeSantis for state’s high COVID-19 cases Florida reports record high number of new COVID-19 cases On The Money: Five takeaways from a stellar July jobs report MORE (R) and other Republicans during a segment Saturday afternoon, saying the politicians “know better” as the number of COVID-19 cases rises across the country due to the highly transmissible delta variant.

“People should not have to die so some politicians can own the libs. They’re not owning anybody,” Acosta said. “But they may end up owning the pandemic, because they’re prolonging it.”

He noted that DeSantis signed an order last week to ban mask mandates in public schools and other places, despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida, and aired video of GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleySchumer moves to shut down debate on T infrastructure bill Cruz rips GOP colleagues who are ‘complicit’ with Biden spending agenda Senate GOP poised to give Biden huge political victory MORE (Mo.) criticizing the Biden administration for mandating that federal workers receive the vaccine.

Acosta also bashed DeSantis for selling merchandise on his campaign website going after Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFDA targets early September for COVID-19 booster strategy The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Infrastructure bill poised for Senate weekend vote Overnight Health Care: Moderna says booster likely needed before winter | Fauci: Booster shots for immunocompromised ‘very high priority’ | Vaccinations rise as cases surge MORE, President Biden Joe BidenFlorida Democratic Party chair slams DeSantis for state’s high COVID-19 cases Larry David, late-night talk hosts cut from Obama birthday guest list House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser MORE‘s chief medical adviser, including koozies reading “Don’t Fauci my Florida,” as well as the governor’s remarks telling Biden to focus on the border and not his state’s mask policies.

“Perhaps it’s time to start naming these new variants that may be coming out after them,” Acosta said, referring to the GOP politicians. “Instead of the delta variant, why not call it the DeSantis variant?”

“We can sell beer koozies that say ‘Don’t Florida my Fauci’ and use the money to pay for all the funerals in the days to come,” he added.

