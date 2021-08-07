https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/congressman-raises-hell/

I led 15 Members of Congress in making it clear to @SecDef: The military vaccine mandate he is considering is illegal. No servicemember can be required to take a vaccine that is only authorized under emergency use. https://t.co/XyhgFfGBQi — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) August 6, 2021

Mark Green: Mandatory Vaccines for Troops Before FDA Approval Is ‘Against the Law’

It would be against the law if Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made coronavirus vaccines mandatory for American troops before they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Friday afternoon, after he sent a letter to Austin warning him against the move.

“I wrote the letter because of a concern that the executive branch is somehow going to operate outside of the laws written by Congress. And they can’t just decide that they’re going to disregard the law,” said Green, an Army combat veteran and a physician.

Fifteen other Republicans joined Green in signing the letter. They include Reps. Stephanie Bice (OK), Jack Bergman (MI), Warren Davidson (OH), Barry Moore (AL), Jim Baird (IN), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA), Scott DesJarlais (TN), Buddy Carter (GA), Michael Burgess (TX), Claudia Tenney (NY), Brian Babin (TX), Greg Murphy (NC), Randy Weber (TX), Michael Guest (MS), and Dan Bishop (NC). At least four are physicians besides Green.

