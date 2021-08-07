https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610f56c0bbafd42ff5892b66
Earlier this week The Gateway Pundit reported that corrupt Milwaukee Election Director Claire Woodall-Vogg was giving daily reports on voting data to Democrat operative Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein and …
Two Chicago police officers were injured in a shooting late Saturday and were reported to be in serious to critical condition. …
The madness of postmodern Anglo-American progressivism far exceeds Lewis Carroll’s Wonderland, whose inhabitants can hardly run fast enough to remain in the……
After 20 years in Afghanistan, U.S. forces are finally withdrawing. I know we have been there too long when both my son and I spent time as Marines fighting in……
If there is a public policy silver lining to this past year, it is the increased support for school choice. Most public schools went online during lockdowns and……