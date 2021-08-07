https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/08/corporate-covid-tyranny-you-have-no-rights-none-at-all

A must-read thread (9 tweets) from Harmeet K. Dhillon:

I’ve had to break the news to hundreds of people who call, email: given the federal and state employment agency and DOJ guidance on legality of employers mandating vaccines (which I disagree with and which is at odds with how they treat similar issues), workers have few rights. / — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 6, 2021

I want to highlight the last two:

9/ Big tech and big pharma and big banks and big corporations to override your individual liberties, crush you into submission, & leave you without recourse. Consider this set of facts very carefully the next time you vote. Because otherwise your choices will continue to narrow. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 6, 2021

“Corporation-worship” is an excellent description of the NH-GOP. They measure liberty by how much profit corporations make (their precious “business tax cuts”) and how much power corporations have over their employees and customers (their refusal to impose a real ban on vaccine passports). They don’t really give a damn about the issues that their voters care about.

Of course there are some exceptions. But the NH-GOP in the aggregate? Hard-core corporation-worship.

