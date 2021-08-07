https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/08/corporate-covid-tyranny-you-have-no-rights-none-at-all

A must-read thread (9 tweets) from Harmeet K. Dhillon:

I want to highlight the last two:

“Corporation-worship” is an excellent description of the NH-GOP. They measure liberty by how much profit corporations make (their precious “business tax cuts”) and how much power corporations have over their employees and customers (their refusal to impose a real ban on vaccine passports). They don’t really give a damn about the issues that their voters care about.

Of course there are some exceptions. But the NH-GOP in the aggregate? Hard-core corporation-worship.

