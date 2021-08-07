https://justthenews.com/accountability/cuomo-accuser-speak-publicly-first-time-after-filing-criminal-complaint?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Brittany Commisso, former assistant to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will speak out for the first time publicly in a televised interview on Monday against her former boss, whom she has filed a criminal complaint against.

Commisso, who is one of 11 women that have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, accused the governor of groping her at the executive mansion in a criminal complaint she filed last week with the Albany sheriff’s office, and did an interview with CBS News and the Albany Times-Union that will be broadcasted Monday morning, CBS reported.

Albany Sheriff Craig Apple said on Saturday that his office and the county district attorney would thoroughly investigate the complaint before deciding if there was support for a criminal charge.

In her TV interview, Commisso said she filed the criminal complaint in order to hold Cuomo accountable.

“What he did to me was a crime,” she said in a clip of the interview released by CBS on Sunday. “He broke the law.”

“I didn’t say anything this whole time. People don’t understand that this is the governor of the state of New York. There are troopers that are outside of the mansion and there are some mansion staff. Those troopers that are there, they are not there to protect me. They are there to protect him,” Commisso continued.

“I felt as though if I did something to insult him, especially insult him in his own home, it wasn’t going to be him that was going to get fired or in trouble. It was going to be me. And I felt as though if I said something that I know, who was going to believe me?”

Commisso is “Executive Assistant #1” in the New York attorney general’s report.

Since the release of the report, Cuomo has faced calls to resign, including from President Biden. A majority of the New York state assemble are also prepared to impeach Cuomo if he does not resign from office.

