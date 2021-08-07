https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/cuomos-top-aide-resigns-impeachment-decision-nears-fallout?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

As the New York Legislature nears a decision on impeachment, scandal-plagued Gov. Andrew Cuomo will have fight on without one of his most trusted confidantes.

Top aide Melissa DeRosa, who has been with Cuomo since 2013, resigned Sunday night, saying the last two years have been “mentally and emotionally trying” for her as the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple scandals embroiled the governor’s mansion.

Her departure came just days after a report by Attorney General Letitia James alleged DeRosa played a key role in leaking the personnel file of one of Cuomo’s female accusers in an effort to discredit her as allegations of sexual harassment mounted.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years,” DeRosa wrote in a statement announcing her resignation.

“New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me everyday. Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

DeRosa was mentioned 187 times in the 168-page investigative report, which chronicled 11 sexual assault or harassment accusations against Cuomo. The three-term governor has denied the accusations.

