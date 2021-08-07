https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dan-bongino-interviews-president-trump/

Posted by Kane on August 8, 2021 3:10 pm

UPDATE

Liz Harrington — Fox News DELETED President Trump’s words: “You have a Fake Election, you have an election with voter abuse and with voter fraud like nobody has ever seen before and based on that and based on what happened they are destroying our Country.”



Here’s the interview from this afternoon

Trump discusses 2022 and 2024 starting at 1:41

