https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dan-bongino-interviews-president-trump/

UPDATE

Liz Harrington — Fox News DELETED President Trump’s words: “You have a Fake Election, you have an election with voter abuse and with voter fraud like nobody has ever seen before and based on that and based on what happened they are destroying our Country.”

This is just as bad as Big Tech. They are putting President Trump’s honest statement, and the concerns of tens of millions of Americans, down the Memory Hole. I guess it’s FILTERED after all, @dbongino. — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021

And here is what Fox News posted to YouTube: pic.twitter.com/xBYg8DQltx — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021







Here’s the interview from this afternoon

Trump discusses 2022 and 2024 starting at 1:41