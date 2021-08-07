https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/decertify-the-2020-election-petition-nears-100k-signatures-marching-to-1000000-wendy-rogers/

Many people believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump

The totally unbiased and independent (cough) ‘fact checkers ‘say’ it was the most safe an secure (cough) election in the United States history.

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

MORE NEWS: Subway is Getting Intense Pressure to Dump Megan Rapinoe As Their Spokesperson 

SIGN THE PETITION HERE

Who Do You Think Really Won The 2020 Election?

By completing the poll, you agree to receive emails from Red Voice Media and that you’ve read and agree to our privacy policy and legal statement.

>>>FOLLOW US ON GAB<<<

SIGN THE PETITION HERE

If you agree with Wendy Rogers and President Donald Trump that we must recall the electors and decertify the 2020 election, sign the petition and share it with your like minded friends and family. SIGN THE PETITION HERE

Wendy Rogers UNPLUGGED! – AZ Audit “ARREST THEM ALL” – What the ‘Media’ WON’T Tell You!

“Arrest Them All” AZ Senator is Done Messing Around With Maricopa Board Supervisors and Dominion Execs

MORE NEWS: Dr. Malone, Inventor of mRNA Technology: Vaccines Are Leaky And Have Poor Durability (VIDEO)

Close

More from Red Voice Media

Cut Out Big Tech And Advertise With Red Voice Media Directly

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...