The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday sent a notice to local and state authorities regarding recent online activity calling for violence in relation to several 2020 election conspiracies.

“[D]HS is providing awareness of reports regarding an increasing but modest level of activity online calling for violence in response to unsubstantiated claims of fraud related to the 2020 election and the alleged ‘reinstatement’ of former President TrumpDonald TrumpAt least 20 types of gifts missing from State Department’s vault 2 Seattle police officers who illegally trespassed Capitol on Jan. 6 fired House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser MORE,” the notice said, according to CNN, who cited a source.

“As public visibility of the narratives increases, we are concerned about more calls to violence. Reporting indicates that the timing of these activities may occur during August 2021, although we lack information on specific plots or planned actions,” the notice adds, according to CNN.

The news of the advisory was first reported by ABC News.

Though DHS said it did not have any reports of specific threats, Trump and others have pushed unsubstantiated claims that widespread voter fraud happened during the 2020 election.

The conspiracy theories ultimately fueled the Jan. 6 attack where supporters of the then president stormed the Capitol to disrupt Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFlorida Democratic Party chair slams DeSantis for state’s high COVID-19 cases Larry David, late-night talk hosts cut from Obama birthday guest list House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser MORE‘s win in the 2020 election.

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for DHS said that the department often shares information to local and state authorities with regards to “the heightened threat environment.”

“The Department of Homeland Security regularly shares information regarding the heightened threat environment with federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial officials to ensure the safety and security of all communities across the country,” the spokesperson said.

