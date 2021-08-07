https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/08/doctors-share-their-own-vaccine-injury-horror-stories-revealing-that-vaccines-are-devastating-the-medical-profession

Medscape has launched a new portal where doctors can share their own personal stories about vaccine adverse events. And already there are well over 1,000 entries, many of which contain horror stories about how chemical injections are destroying people’s lives.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

One doctor expressed concerns about how low-risk, healthy adults are being pressured by the government and the media to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Children and even babies are also now being pressured as well.

Another linked to the Health Resources & Services Administration website, which contains information for people who have suffered vaccine injuries to apply for compensation through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program.

Entry after entry tells of how vaccines of all kinds, including the ones launched by Donald Trump under “Operation Warp Speed,” are damaging people’s bodies and in some cases killing them.

The medical establishment would rather us all believe that such incidents are “rare,” but the truth is that they are much more common than people think. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) only captures maybe one percent of all injuries and deaths caused by vaccines, which means the figures are much, much higher than what the government is reporting.

“I have a hunch that every time we give the COVID vaccine we delay natural herd immunity by another 6 months,” another physician wrote. “I would rather contract the virus and have natural immunity.”

“The Cleveland Clinic has come out with a case study indicating that titers over 200 lend adequate natural immunity. This begs the question: why do we do free testing and free vaccines but not free titers? Why is that?”

This same person went on to explain that if she was in charge as opposed to medical quacks like Tony Fauci, she would be putting everyone on a vitamin D supplement and telling them to drink a gallon of water every day and go outside for 15 minutes in the natural sunlight.

“I would start a titer draw campaign and focus on those numbers,” she added.

Hospitals are being overrun with vaccinated patients suffering cardiac events

This preventative approach is something that the American government, and really most governments, never endorse or promote. The Thai government did recently grant approval for the use of the green chiretta herb in treating the Chinese Virus, but this is certainly atypical.

The Western paradigm of medicine would rather just inject everyone with experimental mystery chemicals and keep them masked forever while pushing junk food and junk living. This, naturally, is why much of the West is now a wasteland of obesity, disease and death.

“I have seen high levels of fibrinogen in vaccinated patients awaiting surgical scheduling,” revealed another doctor, specifying that almost everyone has fibrinogen levels exceeding 900 mg/dl.

A massage practitioner explained that her vaccinated patients are seeing success reversing their vaccine damage by taking proteolytic enzymes. One patient claims to have “peed out the spike protein” upon taking proteolytic enzymes as her urine was “extremely dark for 3-4 days after / while experiencing flu-like / detoxification symptoms.”

A hospital worker posted that she is seeing “at least triple the emergency codes we had even a year ago.” It is not “covid cases” that the hospital is seeing, though, but rather stroke and cardiac events that appear to be linked to the spike proteins contained in the Chinese Virus injections.

“There have been several anomalies where patients have no thrombotic history and present with significant clot burden and at times are also significantly anemic,” this person added.

To learn more about how Wuhan Flu shots are injuring and killing people, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

