Miami, FL — In a new statement released Saturday morning, former President Donald Trump blasted the infrastructure bill that is currently being considered in the Senate. In his comments, Trump talked about how significant of a win it is for Joe Biden, while Republicans did little to protect American interests.

For example, Trump said that McConnell should have used the debt ceiling negotiation to get a better deal in the infrastructure package. Instead, McConnell and the “RINO’s” gave Biden a gift.

He commented about how the bill is 2700 pages and that there is no way that anyone could have read the actual bill. Essentially, each Senator took a section and filled it with their pet projects and best wishes to be included in the plan.

Trump continued, “There is very little on infrastructure in all of those pages. Instead, they track your driving so they can tax you. It is Joe Biden’s form of a gas tax but far bigger, far higher and, mark my words, far worse. They want to track you everywhere you go and watch everything you do!”

He commented about how the bill will hurt Republicans in the upcoming elections and that it would be difficult for him to endorse anyone that would support this bill. He commented that he hoped the bill could be stopped in the House, due to Nancy Pelosi and the radicals wanting to implement several pieces of legislation along side this bill.

In his closing remark, he said, “Republicans should wait until after the Midterms when they will gain all the strength they’ll need to make a good deal, but remember, you already have the card, it’s called the debt ceiling, which the Democrats threatened us with constantly.”

You can see Trump’s full comments in the image below.

President Donald Trump was supportive of passing an infrastructure bill while he was President, but the bill looked much different. Democrats did negotiate with him on the bill, but used the negotiations as a means to attack Trump. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer both attacked Trump for being essentially crazy.

Democrats used ‘RINO’s’ as Trump calls them to start negotiations on this “bipartisan” plan. Since that time, many Republicans have come out in support of the massive spending plan. Which none of them have completely read.

