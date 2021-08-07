https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/07/dumbest-political-idea-ever-rally-in-support-of-ny-gov-cuomo-had-an-embarrassing-turnout/

Saturday morning there was a big rally in support of beleaguered New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Well, maybe not a “big” rally:

Cuomo’s dwindling supporters rally, say accusers just ‘looking for notoriety’ https://t.co/HnLkmdQ0pc pic.twitter.com/qonXlJWA2g — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2021

Yeah, you don’t really get the feeling there will be a big Cuomo comeback judging by this level of support:

14 people at Cuomo rally lol. pic.twitter.com/JVi0cZibEc — John Seravalli 🇺🇸🇮🇹🗽 (@John_Seravalli1) August 7, 2021

This is it at the pro Cuomo rally. pic.twitter.com/WqH0QVz8qF — John Seravalli 🇺🇸🇮🇹🗽 (@John_Seravalli1) August 7, 2021

This really gives you an idea of how many people aren’t at this Cuomo rally. Currently 13 attendees. pic.twitter.com/xEpz9syMzs — John Seravalli 🇺🇸🇮🇹🗽 (@John_Seravalli1) August 7, 2021

LOL.

The New York Post has the report:

A Saturday rally to back embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the wake of the release of an independent sexual harassment probe drew less than two dozen supporters — all women who denied being so-called “Cuomosexuals.” The 20 women rallied outside Cuomo’s midtown Manhattan office to show their support for the embattled governor, carrying signs declaring “Governor Andrew Cuomo Getting it Done for New York,” “Still the Person for the Job,” and “AG has an agenda.”

Pretty much sums it up.

This “Rally for Cuomo,” attendance 14 in midtown Manhattan, is destined for the pantheon of dumbest poltical ideas ever. Even after tax refugees have fled by raft or U-Haul, the population of New York State is 19 million. https://t.co/fhzDf2EAdb — James Higgins (@JamesEHiggins) August 8, 2021

14 PAID people at the Cuomo rally*. There. Fixed it for you. 🤣 https://t.co/rSMOGbEh5G — Kaydee King (@KaydeeKing) August 8, 2021

Does that really qualify as a rally. Maybe a gaggle of Cuomo groupies. — Tom G (@TommyG35138533) August 8, 2021

It was more like a kaffeeklatsch.

