The nation’s largest trial court system announced on Friday that its 4,600 employees would be required to get vaccinated against coronavirus “as a condition of employment.” However, judges are not included.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court told staffers in a letter that they must be immunized “no later than 45 days after the Food & Drug Administration gives finals approval to at least one COVID-19 vaccine.” According to a recent report by The New York Times, the federal agency is expected to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine “by the start of next month.”

