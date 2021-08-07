https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/erick-erickson-allie-beth-stuckey-given-time-outs-from-twitter-for-harassment-after-misgendering-trans-weightlifter-laurel-hubbard/

As Twitchy told you in June, New Zealand’s chance for a gold medal in Olympic weightlifting was looking up after trans athlete Laurel Hubbard was named to the team, bumping a biological woman from the spot. We’ve seen a couple of people suspended for tweets about Hubbard, and Erick Erickson is the latest, who was suspended for 12 hours for violating Twitter’s rules that say you cannot “promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people.”

Erickson’s infraction? Tweeting that “Hubbard is a man even if Twitter doesn’t like it.”

Allie Beth Stuckey was also put in Twitter jail for tweeting, “He’s still a man, and men shouldn’t compete against women in weightlifting.”

Absurd and deeply distressing at the same time. — Phil Hardy (@EsqHardy) August 7, 2021

Amazing how little one is allowed to say if the overlords don’t like it. Even if you don’t have hate in your heart, they don’t want to hear it if it’s against the narrative. — Midwestern Views (@MidwestViews) August 7, 2021

Didn’t promote violence. Didn’t threaten. Didn’t harass. Did not break the rule that is cited. Didn’t break it. Still suspended. Standards on hiring internet moderators need to raise about 30-fold. These are garbage people imposing ideology. Nothing less. — Red Racer (@RedRace02579964) August 7, 2021

I really think at some point it will be considered hate speech to laugh when someone says they identify as another ethnicity. Nobody on the left blinked when Elizabeth Warren claimed to be Native American for a while. Whatever gets you your privilege I guess. — Deb (@debra675) August 7, 2021

Folks need to get it through their heads that these people cannot be reasonednegotiated with. — Mister Sensitivity (@mr_sensitivity) August 7, 2021

Your DNA does not lie. — GoAskaMomma (@GoAskaMomma) August 7, 2021

Welcome to 1984. 2+2=5! — @Malvenue (@Malvenue) August 7, 2021

More patriarchal policing. How very Handmaid. https://t.co/qzuwT80jQj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 7, 2021

Erickson didn’t even tag Hubbard, so we’re not sure how this was harassment. Was he promoting violence or threatening Hubbard somehow?

