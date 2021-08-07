https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/erick-erickson-allie-beth-stuckey-given-time-outs-from-twitter-for-harassment-after-misgendering-trans-weightlifter-laurel-hubbard/

As Twitchy told you in June, New Zealand’s chance for a gold medal in Olympic weightlifting was looking up after trans athlete Laurel Hubbard was named to the team, bumping a biological woman from the spot. We’ve seen a couple of people suspended for tweets about Hubbard, and Erick Erickson is the latest, who was suspended for 12 hours for violating Twitter’s rules that say you cannot “promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people.”

Erickson’s infraction? Tweeting that “Hubbard is a man even if Twitter doesn’t like it.”

Allie Beth Stuckey was also put in Twitter jail for tweeting, “He’s still a man, and men shouldn’t compete against women in weightlifting.”

Erickson didn’t even tag Hubbard, so we’re not sure how this was harassment. Was he promoting violence or threatening Hubbard somehow?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...