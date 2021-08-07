https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/fact-check-nytimes-promotes-doctor-child-abuse-propaganda-reality/

This article is cross-posted from the Gateway Pundit’s Fact Check Bureau: TGP FactCheck

Perri Klass gives “advice” on how to find an LGBT friendly doctor

NYT continues to push radical medical measures on children

Ignoring facts and scientific evidence, Perri Klass pushes an ideology rather than a serious attempt to address a complicated issue

OUR RATING: Journalistic Malpractice. Even Salon.com is ashamed.

In another piece of propaganda from the NYT, social, moral, and factual consequences are ignored in favor of affirming any and all sexual desires a developing youth has. Rather than present the factual reality — that these methods are experimental and lack scientific evidence — Perri Klass acts as though the science is all in favor of pushing sexual identities on children on the basis of passing feelings or desires.

TRENDING: THEY LAUGH AT YOU: Obama and Liberal Elites Spotted Maskless at His Swank Birthday Gala on Martha’s Vineyard as Rest of the Country Hunkers Down in Pandemic

Major Violations:

Opinion as Fact

No evidence to support

Superficial Investigation

Pushing Psychological Abuse

Klass opens with advice to parents and children to think of the primary care visit as “a place to talk about every aspect of the child’s changing body and mind.”

This has never been the traditional role of the pediatrician, but Klass assumes the role of moral, religious and physical guide in the formation of children.

Klass’s first error is to deceive readers into thinking that LGBTQ friendly doctors are only ‘affirming’ the child’s identity. This is why her first warning is to “be wary of comments that gender kids unnecessarily — are they giving a boy a He-Man sticker or letting him choose?”

And yet, the evidence suggests that should pediatricians act as Klass advises, they would only confuse and seriously harm minors by locking them into a certain sexual orientation that would have passed as quickly as it came. Klass writes:

“When she’s talking to patients in the general pediatric clinic, Dr. Hassouri said, she starts by asking, “Do you feel comfortable in your body, how do you identify, what are the gender or genders of the people you are attracted to, rather than ‘Are you gay, straight or bisexual?’”

To Klass, these questions are only meant to help the child in questioning their gender identity. Questions and doubts only mean kids should be counseled into choosing a gender other than their biological reality. A child may have natural questions, their hormones and natural development may cause anxiety and doubts, but to extremists like Klass, that’s an opening and an opportunity to push this radical biological/political extremism.

You can read the rest at the Gateway Pundit’s Fact Check Bureau: TGP FactCheck.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

