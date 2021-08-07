https://thepostmillennial.com/federal-agency-launches-diversity-training-on-microaggressions-in-the-workplace?utm_campaign=64469
American News Aug 6, 2021 9:45 PM EST
The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced on Wednesday that it is launching a virtual workshop series focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, costing upwards of $225 to attend.
The federal agency, which is “responsible for enforcing laws against employment discrimination and harassment,” opened up registration Wednesday for the Aug. 24 event, encouraging “human resource professionals, EEO staff, attorneys, supervisors, managers, state and local government officials, federal agency EEO personnel, staffing agencies and union officials,” as well as any interested parties in the private and public sectors to attend.
According to the EEOC press release, the first workshop will “discuss how bias happens in the workplace, the different types of biases, microaggressions, and provide best practices for employers to reduce unconscious bias in the workplace.”
“The fight to obtain equal employment opportunity for all is the fight for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. The Los Angeles District is proud to co-sponsor this first DE&I workshop on unconscious bias with the Houston, Indianapolis, San Francisco, and St. Louis district offices,” said district director for the EEOC’s Los Angeles District office Rosa Viramontes.
“In today’s society, it is vital for employers to understand the importance of DE&I training and program implementation, and the profound impact it can have on the entire workforce,” added associate director of curriculum, education, and training for the EEOC Katrina Grider. “The EEOC is pleased to develop and offer this important education to the employer community.”
The virtual workshop cost ranges from $95 for one hour to $225 for the full five hour session. According to consulting firm McKinsey & Company, around $8 billion is spent each year in the United States on diversity trainings.
