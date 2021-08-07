https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-for-the-win/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

BREAKING: Florida’s Department of Education issues rule allowing a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt-out the student being required by the school to wear a mask. The rule also prevents schools from discriminating against unmasked students. pic.twitter.com/UN74nlHk5p — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 6, 2021

Florida Officials Issue Rule to Protect Parents Rights On Masks in School

The Departments of Health and Education in Florida have issued a rule protecting the parental right to make decisions for their minor children, including allowing them to attend school without wearing a mask.

This emergency rule conforms to Executive Order Number 21-175, which order the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Education to ensure safety protocols for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in schools that (1) do not violate Floridian’s constitutional freedoms; (2) do not violate parents’ rights under Florida law to make health care decisions for their minor children; (3)protect children with disabilities or health conditions who would be harmed by certain protocols, such as face masking requirements.

The order, which is incorporated by reference, directs that any COVID-19 mitigation actions take by school districts comply with the Parents Bill of Rights, and “protect parents’ right to make decisions regarding masking of their children in relation to COVID-19.”

Because of the importance of in-person learning to educational, social, emotional, and mental well-being, removing healthy students from the classroom for lengthy quarantines should be limited at all costs. Under Florida law, parents have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of their minor children and have the right to make health care decisions for their minor children.







DESANTIS: “If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m gonna stand in your way… If you’re trying to restrict people, impose mandates, ruin their jobs… If you try to lock people down, I am standing in your way.” pic.twitter.com/jZi1ZWTXlC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 4, 2021

This last one is excellent





