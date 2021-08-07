https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/forbes-the-fully-vaccinated-can-transmit-the-delta-variant-just-as-easily/

Twitter is super-sensitive about posts about COVID-19, but its misinformation algorithm must have missed this tweet by Forbes, stating that the fully vaccinated can transmit the Delta variant just as easily.

The fully vaccinated can transmit Delta variant just as easily: https://t.co/tRUgn1Qtei pic.twitter.com/yVMqnt97dl — Forbes (@Forbes) August 7, 2021

Jemima McEvoy reports:

While vaccinations reduce the overall risk of catching the delta variant, research published Friday by Public Health England (PHE) found early evidence that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 may be able to transmit the hyper infectious variant just as easily as those who aren’t. … PHE called the research just “early exploratory analysis” and wrote that “further targeted studies” are needed to determine the extent to which vaccinated people can spread the delta variant to others.

So it’s one study from England published Friday?

False. It may be true that *if infected* they might transmit it as easily as those who are unimmunized and infected but even that has not been conclusively demonstrated. We do know the immunized are much less likely to be infected in the first place even with Delta. https://t.co/HyLWrwUO5Q — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) August 7, 2021

It’s amazing what gets classified as being misinformation and what is allowed. — Zombie John Gotti 🚌 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) August 7, 2021

I am so sick of the panic porn. — John (@Opposed_Twin) August 7, 2021

Great work everyone — jill bidens pool boy (@JoshSzary) August 7, 2021

What a bad headline — Joshua (@MoshuaJoss) August 7, 2021

There are a lot of “if”s underneath than “can”. — Michael Rosenberg (@MJRosenbergDad) August 7, 2021

So many important ifs that the general statement is false — 🚀 Justin Carstens 🚀 (@jncar76) August 7, 2021

This is completely false — Joshua Allen Durst 🇺🇸 (@joshuaadurst) August 7, 2021

Yet another misleading headline on COVID vaccinations. Shame on you Forbes — Filip Dahlberg (@Dahlberg_Filip) August 7, 2021

Tweet says can, but the article says may and goes on to say more studies are needed. THIS is misleading and is a problem across the global media right now — Adam Travis (@lifeofatrav) August 7, 2021

“Can” doing a lot of work here. This is basically anti-vaxxer propaganda. — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) August 7, 2021

Forbes really on an all-time run of terrible headlines rn. Remember to take screenshots, people. You will want to show your grandkids one day. — DL 138 (@DL_138) August 7, 2021

Why are you doing this. This is not what the data is saying at all. — LadyGrey (@TWLadyGrey) August 7, 2021

Key quote, understood by those who took the first week of stats before dropping the class: “As more of the population gets vaccinated, we will see a higher relative percentage of vaccinated people in hospital.” — RiCkW (@rickweller) August 7, 2021

Geez, super late to the misinterpretation party here; this has been challenged already. Firstly, viral load drops precipitously and much more quickly amongst the vaccinated. Secondly, no proven correlation between light/asymptomatic viral load and spread. — o̲thers̲teve (@othersteve) August 7, 2021

‘levels of virus *in people infected* with the delta variant after being vaccinated’ In people infected… of which there will be vastly less because, you know… THEY’VE BEEN FACKING VACCINATED@TwitterSafety this is dangerously misleading garbage — Dean Rayner (@DeanRayner) August 7, 2021

And what do we need a vaccine passport for? — Mikko Puolimatka 2. (@2Puolimatka) August 7, 2021

Fully vaccinated are super spreaders — Bobby Digital (@B_Boy_36) August 7, 2021

Our vaccine card going to look like a CVS receipt — Ryan Duke (@dukegsu) August 7, 2021

So what does it do? — FeastInjection (@FeastInjection) August 7, 2021

But according to the CDC, cloth masks will. — Lindsay (@themrsLindsayB) August 7, 2021

I got suspended for saying this last month — ArielJones411 (@ariel_jones411) August 7, 2021

Wasn’t this considered misinformation just last week? — JON MILLER (@MillerStream) August 7, 2021

Two weeks ago saying this would have got anyone kicked off of Twitter lol. — Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) August 7, 2021

How is this fake news not being censored? — Ferris BooHooeuller (@LiquorStork) August 7, 2021

Help us, Twitter fact-checkers! This tweet seems to be pushing one preliminary study as fact.

