Twitter is super-sensitive about posts about COVID-19, but its misinformation algorithm must have missed this tweet by Forbes, stating that the fully vaccinated can transmit the Delta variant just as easily.

Jemima McEvoy reports:

While vaccinations reduce the overall risk of catching the delta variant, research published Friday by Public Health England (PHE) found early evidence that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 may be able to transmit the hyper infectious variant just as easily as those who aren’t.

PHE called the research just “early exploratory analysis” and wrote that “further targeted studies” are needed to determine the extent to which vaccinated people can spread the delta variant to others.

So it’s one study from England published Friday?

Help us, Twitter fact-checkers! This tweet seems to be pushing one preliminary study as fact.

