https://dcdirtylaundry.com/exclusive-former-navy-jag-officer-drops-9-11-style-bombshell-about-extortion-17-video/

Don Brown, a former U.S. Navy JAG officer stationed at the Pentagon and a former Special Assistant United States Attorney, wrote about the downing of Extortion 17 on August 6, 2011. He drew his information from the government’s own documents in the Colt report and put his findings in a book titled Call Sign Extortion 17: The Shoot-Down of SEAL Team Six. We’ll talk about the recent release of Fallen Angel, a docudrama that tells the American public about what really went on to advance transparency and call for those involved in the coverup to be brought to justice. Additionally, Brown drops a 9/11 style bombshell in this interview that many, once they hear it, will pick up on right away. Finally, once we let Don drop that bombshell, he proceeded to drop two more that were previously unreported. We had to go overtime on this one!

Videos, articles and previous shows on this subject and with Don.

Colt Report Extortion 17 Plus Additional Information by Tim Brown on Scribd

