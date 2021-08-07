http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/jP9ZmIQs14U/from-the-saborit-file-the-ingraham-angle.php

Laura Ingraham invited me on her FOX News show on Thursday night to talk about my reporting on Alexis Saborit’s July 28 beheading of America Thayer in Shakopee, Minnesota — in broad daylight at a busy intersection of a residential neighborhood. Today is yet another day on which the Star Tribune has failed to take a serious look at the case.

Laura homed in on the lack of media coverage to salient issues in the case. I appreciated the opportunity to draw the attention of her audience to it. FOX News has posted the three-minute segment to its YouTube channel, where it has accumulated more than 250,000 views. It’s hard to embarrass the Star Tribune, but I’m trying to keep hope alive.

