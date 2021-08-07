https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/game-on-teachers-union-sues-parent-concerned-about-crt/

Posted by Kane on August 7, 2021 12:02 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Nicole Solas tells her CRT story

“Given the circumstances of the requests, it is likely that any teachers who are identifiable and have engaged in discussions about things like critical race theory will then be the subject of teacher harassment by national conservative groups opposed to critical race theory.”

BizPac has the full story…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...