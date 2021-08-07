https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/07/glenn-greenwald-reminds-us-that-another-aoc-tearful-photo-op-at-the-border-is-long-overdue/

According to the Biden administration, none of what’s happening at the border is an emergency and things are completely under control:

On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden promised to scale back the nation’s immigration detention system. But more than six months into his presidency, the number of detainees has more than doubled.” https://t.co/FXsjaqIbTz — The Associated Press (@AP) August 5, 2021

Just imagine the MSM reporting and Dem reaction if Trump was still in office:

Images of migrant center in Donna, Texas show cramped conditions as border numbers surgehttps://t.co/afIQeazORD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 6, 2021

Glenn Greenwald remembers a time when border news of a lesser degree caused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to have an infamous photo op, and that it’s time for another one (as if):

Where are all the Democrats who were tweeting “the cruelty is the point” last year now that the problem is even worse?

This 👏is 👏not 👏normal. 👏None 👏of 👏this 👏is 👏normal. 👏Stop pretending 👏it 👏is.👏 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2021

And of course “border czar” Kamala Harris is nowhere to be found.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

