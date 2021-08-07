https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/guests-obamas-birthday-party-forced-delete-instagram-posts-event?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman took pictures of former President Barack Obama’s birthday party at Martha’s Vineyard and posted them on Instagram, before being forced to delete them.

The event had a photography ban, Beckham said, according to the New York Post.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham explained. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

Beckham and Chapman posted pictures of themselves smoking marijuana at the party, which is legal in Massachusetts.

Chapman called it “not cool” that posts of the party had to be deleted.

“Epic night last night,” he said in a video, according to Fox News. “I posted some stories of myself. Didn’t think anybody gave a damn, and I guess they did. That’s not cool. That’s not cool.”

Singer Erykah Badu posted an Instagram video of Obama dancing while holding a microphone, but it was deleted Sunday morning, Fox News reported.

Chapman, Alicia Keys, and John Legend all sang at Obama’s party, according to the Post.

The “party of all parties,” cost at least one million dollars, Chapman said, according to Fox News.

Obama had reportedly scaled down the number of guests at the party because of COVID-19, but when the guests and staff left by 1 a.m., they caused a “s–t show” of traffic, said the police, the Post reported.

Some of the rumored guests included George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Tom Hanks, Don Cheadle, Bruce Springsteen, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Hudson, John Kerry, Steven Colbert, Dwyane Wade, and Gabrielle Union.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

