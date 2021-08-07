https://policetribune.com/high-school-custodian-tells-police-hes-plotting-mass-casualty-event/

Medford, OR – A South Medford High School custodian was arrested after he turned himself in at the Medford Police Department and said he had been planning a mass shooting.

Officials said that 24-year-old Kristopher Clay walked into the lobby of the police department on July 20 and asked to speak with an officer, KDRV reported.

Medford police said Clay told the officer that he was having homicidal thoughts and had taken steps to accomplish them.

The officer took Clay to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Unit for a mental evaluation, KDRV reported.

While he was being evaluated by medical professionals, Medford police launched an investigation into Clay.

Police got search warrants for multiple locations in Jackson County and searched for proof that what Clay had told him about his preparations for a mass casualty event were true, KDRV reported.

Officers seized ammunition, firearms, tactical gear, and written material, KOBI reported.

Investigators said the evidence they found led them to believe that Clay had taken significant steps toward carrying out a mass casualty event.

Police said that Clay had no known prior criminal convictions; however, he was prohibited from possessing firearms by a court order, KOBI reported.

The investigation revealed that Clay had gotten guns through a variety of channels in preparation to commit a mass shooting.

He was employed as a custodian at South Medford High School, KOBI reported.

Medford School District officials were contacted after Clay went to the police department.

School resource officers help the school officials conduct a thorough search of the campus to make sure there were no active threats created by the custodian, KOBI reported.

The school district said afterwards that Clay was no longer employed by them.

Police arrested Clay at Asante Health on Aug. 4, the day he was going to be released, KTVL reported.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office charged him with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said that Clay was in protective custody the entire time he was at Asante Health, up until the point where he was taken into custody and arrested, so there was no fear of his escaping back into the community, KTVL reported.

Medford police thanked the nearby law enforcement agencies who helped investigate and prevent a “potentially catastrophic event.”

