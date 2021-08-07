https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2021/08/07/breaking-cdc-not-mandating-its-employees-to-be-vaxed/

Image by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, This file was created by cdc.gov

A concerned citizen contacted the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, GA yesterday and spoke to multiple employees. When asked if the CDC was mandating its employees to inject themselves with the experimental gene therapy called a ‘vaccine’ for the CCP virus, they pushed back, got defensive, and finally said no, they are not mandating CDC employees receive the ‘vaccine’ for Covid-19, which has not even been tested on animals and is still experimental, under an emergency use authorization only.

You can listen to part of the conversation on the video below. The hypocrisy is mind-blowing.

The citizen also spoke to supervisors who simply ‘expedited’ the call to nowhere and would not answer further questions.

