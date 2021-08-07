https://noqreport.com/2021/08/07/horowitz-arkansas-legislature-declines-to-vote-on-protection-against-employer-mandate-of-experimental-shot/

Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images We have never faced such a threat to liberty in our lifetime from our own government. The federal government is now working in concert with big business, the media, and everyone who wields a modicum of economic and cultural control to segregate all Americans who choose a more prudent way of dealing with the virus the government helped fund. The last thing standing between us and utter despotism at this point are state legislatures in red states. Yet, in Arkansas, members could not be bothered with staying an extra day to protect the people. Earlier this week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called a special session of the legislature to repeal the ban on local governments and school boards from imposing masks on children. Rather than fighting this virus with proven early treatments, “as a dog returns to his vomit, so a fool repeats his folly [Proverbs 26:11],” Hutchinson wanted to return to the failed experiment of child abuse mask mandates. Thankfully, the bill , which was sponsored by RINOs Julie Mayberry and Jimmie Gazaway, failed to pass the House Public Health Committee.

