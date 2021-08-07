https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/hot-take-new-york-city-cops-use-their-glocks-in-burst-mode-because-its-a-torture-device/

We try not to do posts on here if we’re unaware of the context: where a video came from, to whom a tweeter was responding, if it’s old or not, etc. This take is just too hot, though. We tried to find the original tweet, but it looks like it’s gone. We also checked out the guy’s Twitter feed, but it says he’s been suspended. We’re not sure to which New York Post tweet he was replying. But we need to know if what he’s saying is true: that New York City cops use burst mode on their Glocks because it doesn’t have the stopping power a regular shot would have, so the intention is to hurt.

All my Glocks must be defective because non of mine has this feature. pic.twitter.com/xWq4A7x8m3 — Tactical-reviews.com™ (@Tactical_review) August 7, 2021

Ya, I quoted you, and also made fun of you. pic.twitter.com/UGoniqS1Jw — Tactical-reviews.com™ (@Tactical_review) August 4, 2021

I want a burst Glock https://t.co/qPVFVxsaYV — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 7, 2021

If Glock announces the sale of a Burst Glock the economy will go into a whirlwind. I’ll take two, please. https://t.co/DjnKVKaNj3 — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) August 7, 2021

I’ll sell my HK’s and Sigs to get a Glock with a burst option. — Listen to Tokyo Moonlight Commandos (@CommandosTokyo) August 7, 2021

i need to find my receipt and return the gun immediately — Leo Izmir (@_LeoIzmir) August 7, 2021

I need one of them! — CobiaATX (@AtxCobia) August 7, 2021

I checked all mine. Is there a recall? Or an upgrade? — FunnyGuy (@FunnyGu26596111) August 7, 2021

Damn! I got a regular one. I want a burst option. Sounds amazing! — Politically Homeless (@tntRick) August 7, 2021

Mine does that. It also has a jet pack in it. Also I’m friends with Batman. — CaliConservatarian (@CalConTarian) August 7, 2021

I must have missed this switch on my 3. — Tony Oros (@TonyOros1) August 7, 2021

You just don’t know where the switch is. And I’m not telling you. — Neanderthal Nick (@ntitus32) August 7, 2021

Now I feel cheated! — TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) August 7, 2021

I know this is an old one, but does he really think people and animals can walk matrix-style through bullets? — Reformed Hamburglar (@ProfessionalHu7) August 7, 2021

The Glocks with the “burst option” are only issued to special agents like Shane. — Rodney Wayne Richwine (@R_W_Richwine) August 7, 2021

Everybody’s commenting on the “burst option” and “torture device” and I’m over here like “ppl/animals can walk through the shot?!” How fucking cool is that? — Greengirl (@OG_Greengirl) August 7, 2021

Lol I wanna see the dude that can walk though a center mass three round burst of 9mm. pic.twitter.com/UumQNxePQB — Terd Ferguson (@TerdFer60681216) August 7, 2021

My brain just committed suicide. — Admiral Kingboat (also a Lord) (@BigDaveKingboat) August 7, 2021

Burst fire on a HANDGUN? Are these people insane? — Andrew Campbell (@camp_bean) August 7, 2021

I don’t own a Glock but maybe I should buy one just for this feature. — JGaraf (@JGaraf) August 7, 2021

I own several Glocks, none have the burst feature. I’m calling BS. — Brian (@Rugbyfish33) August 7, 2021

My Glock not only has the burst feature but I also got it with the flamethrower and grenade launcher options. — Bubba from Planet X (@TontoGoldstei10) August 7, 2021

And the chainsaw bayonet.

I kinda want a torture-burst gun now. — Cab Uberlyft (@CUberlyft) August 7, 2021

the only glock i know that has capability of “burst” is the glock 18 and the 18c variant. — Matthiew Ximon (@JeanPatiente) August 7, 2021

Shane is not the brightest individual. But what is worse is how many will believe him. There is no Glock with a “burst” mode. They have a few with a full auto mode and those are only sold to military, police, and very special licence holders. https://t.co/nPCpQI7Ihy https://t.co/uBnobrlhY5 — John King (@jwsking1966) August 7, 2021

He probably watched a YouTube video of a guy with a Glock 18 or an auto switch on the back and thought omg people have those? I must tweet about it. In fact it’s mostly not available to the public you have to have an SOT and get a signed law letter just to get one in most cases — Wyatt Earp (@Knirob83) August 7, 2021

What’s funny is I know where he got this: Counterstrike (video game)

The Glock did indeed have a 3 round burst fire mode in that game. — CptRusty 🇺🇸 (@RustyCpt) August 7, 2021

We still want to talk about how people can walk through a standard shot from a Glock.

