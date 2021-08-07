https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/07/hot-take-new-york-city-cops-use-their-glocks-in-burst-mode-because-its-a-torture-device/

We try not to do posts on here if we’re unaware of the context: where a video came from, to whom a tweeter was responding, if it’s old or not, etc. This take is just too hot, though. We tried to find the original tweet, but it looks like it’s gone. We also checked out the guy’s Twitter feed, but it says he’s been suspended. We’re not sure to which New York Post tweet he was replying. But we need to know if what he’s saying is true: that New York City cops use burst mode on their Glocks because it doesn’t have the stopping power a regular shot would have, so the intention is to hurt.

And the chainsaw bayonet.

We still want to talk about how people can walk through a standard shot from a Glock.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...