CDC Does Not Mandate Covid Vaccine For Employees

This clip is from May and was reported at CFP at the time…

Senator Burr asked Fauci, Peter Marks from the FDA, and @CDCDirector what percentage of their own employees are vaccinated.

Fauci probably a bit more than half, around 60%.

Marks said about the same.

Walensky dodged the question. pic.twitter.com/zoeZXZeCWM

— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 14, 2021