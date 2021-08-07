https://www.theepochtimes.com/interior-department-confirms-35-staffers-have-died-of-covid-19_3937916.html

An Interior Department spokesperson has confirmed that 35 employees have, as of Friday, died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP virus.

Melissa Schwartz, the department’s communications director, wrote in a tweet Friday that “we have lost another member of the agency’s family” since the head of the department, Sec. Deb Haaland, said in a video address taped earlier in the week that 34 staffers had died from COVID-19.

Schwartz, in her statement, also updated the number of agency employees who have, to date, contracted the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, bringing that number up to over 4,000 from Haaland’s earlier mention of around 3,900, though the secretary noted in her remarks that this figure was continuing to go up.

Haaland, in her address, expressed concern about the spread of the Delta variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers more transmissible and potentially more resistant to vaccines.

“Though many people are vaccinated, our country still faces increased rates of COVID-19 infections and more aggressive variants,” Haaland said, adding that the Interior Department would be requiring its on-site staff and contractors to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.

“To help fight this devastating disease, we are following CDC guidance and putting our masks back on,” Haaland said.

The CDC recently updated its mask-wearing guidelines, recommending facial coverings for high-transmission areas for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“Each state and community faces different threats, so if you are in an area with substantial to high COVID transmission rates, everyone—employees, contractors, and visitors—must wear a mask in all federal buildings no matter your vaccination status,” Haaland said.

Following the CDC’s move to a stricter posture on mask-wearing, a number of GOP governors came out in opposition, with Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey saying that the CDC’s announcement would “only diminish confidence in the vaccine and create more challenges for public health officials.”

Haaland’s remarks about masking at the Interior Department follow new rules announced on July 29 by President Joe Biden, who said federal workers and contractors would have to show proof of vaccination or else wear masks, engage in social distancing, and submit to regular COVID-19 testing.

“Right now, too many people are dying or watching someone they love die and say if ‘I’d just got the vaccine,’” Biden said in the East Room of the White House. “This is an American tragedy. People are dying who don’t have to die.”

On Friday, White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said that, to date, half of the total population of the United States has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tom Ozimek Reporter Tom has a broad background in journalism, deposit insurance, marketing and communications, and adult education. The best writing advice he’s ever heard is from Roy Peter Clark: ‘hit your target’ and ‘leave the best for last.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

