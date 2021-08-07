https://noqreport.com/2021/08/07/iranian-backed-hezbollah-terrorist-group-fires-rockets-at-israel/

In a major escalation unseen for over a decade, Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has fired at least 20 rockets at Israel.

This is Hezbollah’s first declared rocket attack into Israel in fifteen years. The rocket fire was the “first directly and openly carried out by the Hezbollah terror group since the 2006 Second Lebanon War,” The Times of Israel confirmed on Friday.

The Iran-sponsored terrorist group claimed responsibility for the Friday’s attacks, admitting that “the Islamic Resistance” targeted “the vicinity of Israeli enemy posts in Shebaa Farms with dozens of rockets fired,” The Jerusalem Post reported directly quoting Hezbollah sources.

Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) deployed artillery to shell Hezbollah launch sites across the border. And of course the Hezbollah truck-mounted rocket launcher is being operated by a member in civilian clothing pic.twitter.com/MJUTjIwRri — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 6, 2021 The Iran-sponsored Hezbollah is the world’s most heavily-armed terrorist group. “Israel estimates Hezbollah possesses over 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in the country. In recent years, Israel also has expressed concerns that the group is trying to import or develop an arsenal of […]