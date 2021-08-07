https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/official-group-claimed-2020-election-secure-us-history/

We heard only days after the 2020 Election while the media claimed Joe Biden won the election that it was the most secure election in US history. These false profits deserve a good hard look today.

Before the 2020 Election, corrupt FBI Director Chris Wray and CISA Director Chris Krebs made a video to be publicized after the election claiming the 2020 Election was secure ever.

After the 2020 Election, President Trump fired Krebs for releasing a document claiming the 2020 election was the most secure ever. President Trump fired him for his taking his own initiative to push this nonsence after 80 million Americans realized their votes were stolen.

Jovan Pulitzer later said it best:

We now know that the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors were both in the middle of the election steal. We’ve previously reported on how these entities worked with the UN, Facebook, state governments and non-profits to steal the 2020 Election.

And, now a report out of Florida named “Defend Florida” shows the NASED and the NASS worked together and claimed after the election, on November 12, 2020, in a joint statement that “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” NASS and NASED are recipients of donations from voting machine and ballot printing companies.

The whole world was colluding to steal the election from President Trump.

