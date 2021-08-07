https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/566852-jamie-spears-no-grounds-for-removal-from-daughters

Britney Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, hit back at a motion to immediately remove him as the conservator of her estate, arguing that the request had “no grounds whatsoever.”

Jamie Spears said in a Friday court filing that his daughter’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart did not specify a reason to prompt an immediate suspension, according to The Associated Press.

The 69-year-old, who oversees the pop star’s financial decisions, argued that he “has dutifully and faithfully served as the conservator of his daughter’s estate without any blemishes on his record.”

The AP reported that Jamie Spears also claimed Rosengart’s request was “ironic” given that Jodi Montgomery, the court-appointed professional who supervises the Britney Spears’s life decisions, called him last month “very distraught and expressed how concerned she was about my daughters’ recent behavior and overall mental health.”

“Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors,” Jamie Spears argued in a personal declaration included in his Friday court filing, according to the AP.

“Ms. Montgomery said she was very worried about the direction my daughter was heading in and directly asked for my help to address these issues,” he added, going on to say that he discussed with Montgomery the possibility of hospitalizing Britney Spears on an emergency psychiatric hold.

However, Montgomery said in a statement through her attorney Lauriann Wright that Jamie Spears “misrepresented and manipulated” the call, denying that she ever suggested that Britney Spears qualified for a psychiatric hold.

Instead, Montgomery said that the removal of Jamie Spears as a conservator would only help his daughter, noting, “Having her father Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health.”

According to the AP, Montgomery’s lawyer noted that the court-appointed professional “did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call [that] forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health.”

The legal battle over the pop star’s conservatorship has gained increased national scrutiny, especially after the 39-year-old testified in June that the legal oversight on her life was “abusive” and traumatizing.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have signaled their support for the Free Britney movement, and a bipartisan group of House members this year introduced legislation aiming to address the “broken system” of conservatorships by providing individuals a path to request a new guardian without having to prove abuse or fraud.

Rosengart in his Thursday filing called for accountant Jason Rubin to be named as the temporary conservator in the time leading up to the next hearing on the conservatorship in September, arguing, “Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further.”

“Every day matters,” the attorney argued.

