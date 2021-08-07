https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/07/jesse-kelly-has-a-maddening-reminder-about-the-lib-elites-who-gathered-for-obamas-birthday-blowout/

Barack Obama’s “scaled back” birthday party at his Martha’s Vineyard estate didn’t look very downsized whatsoever, as celebs and jet-set eco-activists such as climate envoy John Kerry showed up in their private jets, along with many others:

If the liberal elites are wondering why there’s a bit of anger over this kind of thing, Jesse Kelly put it perfectly:

Exactly, and people have had enough.

Very on-brand for Obama.

