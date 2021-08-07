https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610f1070bbafd42ff5892901
Audio of Arizona State Senator Tony Navarrete has been obtained by police, with him allegedly admitting to the sexual molestation of a teenage boy….
What has been clear for years is that the Obama-Biden regime never wanted peace in the Middle East. What’s Really Going On with Iran? It Doesn’t Look Like the Biden/Obama Administration is Really I…
(USA TODAY) – Bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts have descended on South Dakota’s Black Hills for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, again raising concerns that COVID-19 will rapidly spread among the…
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association is warning that personnel will quit or retire if they are forced…
A large majority of civil servants have rejected a promotion by the Scottish government encouraging them to announce their “preferred pronouns” when they communicate electronically….