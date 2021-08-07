https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-rogan-vaccine-passports-dictatorship-cancel

Joe Rogan railed against vaccine passports on a recent episode of his podcast, which drew the ire of the outrage mob who are once again attempting to cancel the massively successful podcast host. Rogan warned that vaccine passports take America “one step closer” to a dictatorship.

During an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” released on Friday, Rogan said he knows “smart people that are applauding” vaccine passports. He also said people calling for mandatory vaccinations, such as CNN host Don Lemon, are “dumb” and “don’t understand human history.”

The comedian-turned-podcast host proudly said the United States is “the first experiment in self-government that actually worked, and it created the greatest superpower the world has ever known.”

“It created the cultural machine, the greatest machine of art and creativity and innovation right here,” Rogan proclaimed. “And how did it do that? It did it through freedom because when you give people freedom, you let people do whatever the f*** they want to do, they actually find ways to succeed and grow and thrive.”

Rogan warned that vaccine passports bring the U.S. one step closer to a dictatorship.

“But as soon as you put the boots to them, as soon as you tell them, ‘You have to do this or you can’t do that,'” Rogan continued. “Now you have a mini dictator.”

“You have one step away from a king. One step closer. You’re moving one step closer to dictatorship,” Rogan declared. “That’s what the f*** is happening. That’s what’s going to happen with the vaccine passport. That’s what’s going to happen if they close borders. You can’t enter New York City unless you have your papers. You can’t go here unless you have that. You can’t get on a plane unless you do what I say.”

Then he predicted that the government is “not going to give that power up.”

“If they can figure out a way to force you into carrying papers, into carrying something that lets you enter businesses or lets you do this or lets businesses open,” Rogan said during the interview with Evan Hafer, founder and CEO of Black Rifle Coffee Company. “As soon as you give politicians power that didn’t exist previously, historically they don’t relinquish that power.”

(Content Warning: Explicit language):

Rogan wondered why the messaging about preventing coronavirus never includes losing weight and promoting a healthy diet. He cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study from March that found about 78% of people who have been hospitalized, needed a ventilator, or died from COVID-19 have been overweight or obese.

Rogan then cited a peer-reviewed scientific paper titled: “Imperfect Vaccination Can Enhance the Transmission of Highly Virulent Pathogens,” which was published in the PLOS Biology scientific journal in 2015. The premise was also posted in a February NPR article titled: “Vaccines Could Drive The Evolution Of More COVID-19 Mutants.” The NPR article stated, “Mutant coronaviruses can make vaccines less effective. At the same time, vaccines can contribute to virus mutations, but this is a slow process that should be manageable.”

There were many detractors who attacked Rogan over his most recent comments, and accused him of spreading “dangerous disinformation.”

Rogan did have supporters as well, including fellow comedians Dave Landau and Josh Denny.

Breakthrough Cases and Vaccine Passports



