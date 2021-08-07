https://www.theepochtimes.com/kansas-rep-davids-contracts-covid-19-despite-vaccination_3937273.html

TOPEKA, Kan.—Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids tested positive Friday for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it and is in isolation at home.

Davids said in a statement that she has had only mild symptoms from her breakthrough case. She said she was tested after undergoing outpatient surgery involving the parathyroid glands in the neck that regulate calcium levels in the blood.

The two-term Democratic congresswoman for the state’s portion of the Kansas City metropolitan area said she’s been following precautions recommended by health officials, including wearing masks indoors, and her office said she’s back in her district.

Davids’ statement did not say exactly how she became infected with COVID-19, or whether she has the delta variant. Recent analysis has shown that breakthrough cases of COVID-19, with mild or no symptoms, still remain rare.

The Kansas congresswoman’s announcement came after Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and GOP Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina tested positive.

Dozens of members of Congress have been infected, including GOP Rep. Jake LaTurner, who represents an eastern Kansas district.

The Associated Press

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

