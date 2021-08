https://www.oann.com/karate-irans-ganjzadeh-wins-gold-in-mens-75kg-kumite/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=karate-irans-ganjzadeh-wins-gold-in-mens-75kg-kumite



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Karate – Men’s +75kg Kumite – Final – Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan – August 7, 2021. Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran lies on the mat after receiving a kick from Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Karate – Men’s +75kg Kumite – Final – Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan – August 7, 2021. Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran lies on the mat after receiving a kick from Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

August 7, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh won the gold medal in the men’s karate kumite competition in the +75kg category on Saturday after his opponent, Saudi Arabia’s Tareg Hamedi, was disqualified.

A kick from Hamedi knocked out Ganjzadeh, who was carried away on a stretcher.

Turkey’s Ugur Aktas and Japan’s Ryutaro Araga took the bronze medals.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ken Ferris)

