http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9qZgJwGmQLU/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” McAllen, TX Mayor Javier Villalobos (R) stated that the situation at the border can be changed with a pen stroke and that the policies of seven, eight months ago were “working very well compared to now.”

Villalobos said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:40] “We know that with the stroke of a pen, things can change. So, we’re hoping something happens, and that it happens quick.”

After host David Asman inquired about what specific policy Villalobos was referring to, Villalobos responded, “Well, you know what, without getting into political issues, whatever we had seven, eight months ago was working very well compared to now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

